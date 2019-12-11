CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – For nearly three decades, Capt. Jean Higgins has been one of the Chubbuck Police Department’s only female officers. In fact, when she started, she was the first they’d ever had. Higgins was unaware of that until after she was hired.

“Although I did know that there’s not very many women in law enforcement,” she said. “The county had one female and the Pocatello Police Department had one female when I started.”

“It was hard at first, obviously, because you’ve got to build your trust with those that you work with,” Higgins said.

Over the years, she earned the respect of those “old school” officers she worked alongside. In time, they became her mentors and helped her rise through the ranks of Chubbuck PD.

Starting in patrol, she spent three years undercover in the repeat offender crime unit before returning to patrol at a sergeant. For the past 16 years, she’s been supervising investigations and working her own caseload.

But about two months ago, Higgins decided to call it a career after 27 and a half years on the force.

When Higgins started, she had two goals in mind: she wanted to make it to retirement, rise through the department ranks and then go to the FBI National Academy.

“I’ve done both those things,” she said. “So, retirement’s next.”

On Dec. 16, Higgins will officially end her watch. She doesn’t have anything set for retirement but said she would love to do something that involves helping kids.

“She’s earned that retirement,” Chief Bill Guiberson, who’s spent more than 20 years working with Higgins, said. “We’re really happy for her personally, we’re going to miss her professionally.”

A retirement party is being held for Capt. Higgins in the Chubbuck City Hall chambers on Thursday.