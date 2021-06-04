POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – It was an early birthday celebration for Naomi Wilde, who will celebrate 106 years of life on Sunday.

On Friday, Portneuf Medical Center, Portneuf Air Rescue and Grace Assisted Living granted her wish of riding in a helicopter.

The helicopter took Naomi and her daughter Brittany around the City of Pocatello, and even made an appearance at Naomi’s current home, Grace Assisted Living.

While Naomi doesn’t have the best vision, she was able to experience the sounds and feeling of flying through the air.

“It was just awesome, a pretty cool feeling,” Naomi said.

The flight was an exciting adventure for Naomi, something her youngest son Dean says is a reflection of a youthful spirit she has carried with her all these years.

“People ask her what her secret is and she’ll usually say, ‘well if I told you it’s not a secret,'” Dean said. “But honestly, I think she has a love of life that’s just second to none.”

After living through the Great Depression, World War II, and now COVID-19, she says she has learned to make the best out of every day.

“I just look forward to every day, having fun,” Naomi said. “Something will come along that’s fun if you make it fun.”

