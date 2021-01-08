IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,067 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 147,173.
There are a total of 121,116 confirmed cases and 26,057 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 25,416 vaccine doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 130 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 141 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Thursday. There are 56 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 20 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 40 in Madison and 17 in Teton. There are a total of 561 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 63,778 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 36,799 cases.
The state said 67 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,938 and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,055.
There are 7,704 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,473 cases among health care workers.
29 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,517.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 58 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 202 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 428 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 789 people were 80+
95.06% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.53% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.6% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 17 deaths is pending.
90.27% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.73% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|34,517
1,056
426
190
|5,444
328
98
58
|366
9
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,464
6,510
1,828
346
2,293
855
1,794
42
|128
1,733
472
97
336
321
311
15
|13
113
16
9
22
19
23
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|10,573
787
5,326
2,110
204
879
466
53
|2,763
287
632
528
45
100
76
9
|118
3
21
15
2
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,013
2,328
292
416
759
212
185
138
|2,700
1,462
254
144
219
72
79
27
|69
53
10
5
11
2
2
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|12,174
1,748
283
376
828
|1,425
376
310
101
51
|130
17
10
5
29
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,848
810
2,106
629
258
|261
271
124
212
92
|44
15
6
8
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|18,558
1,154
1,730
807
217
783
|2,901
316
400
106
66
259
|231
22
25
20
3
15
|TOTAL
|121,116
|26,057
|1,517
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
