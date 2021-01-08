MGN

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,067 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 147,173.

There are a total of 121,116 confirmed cases and 26,057 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 25,416 vaccine doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 130 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 141 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Thursday. There are 56 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 20 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 40 in Madison and 17 in Teton. There are a total of 561 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 63,778 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 36,799 cases.

The state said 67 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,938 and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,055.

There are 7,704 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,473 cases among health care workers.

29 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,517.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

58 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

202 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

428 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

789 people were 80+

95.06% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.53% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.6% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 17 deaths is pending.

90.27% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.73% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 34,517

1,056

426

190 5,444

328

98

58 366

9

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,464

6,510

1,828

346

2,293

855

1,794

42 128

1,733

472

97

336

321

311

15 13

113

16

9

22

19

23

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 10,573

787

5,326

2,110

204

879

466

53 2,763

287

632

528

45

100

76

9 118

3

21

15

2

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,013

2,328

292

416

759

212

185

138 2,700

1,462

254

144

219

72

79

27 69

53

10

5

11

2

2

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 12,174

1,748

283

376

828 1,425

376

310

101

51 130

17

10

5

29 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,848

810

2,106

629

258 261

271

124

212

92 44

15

6

8

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 18,558

1,154

1,730

807

217

783 2,901

316

400

106

66

259 231

22

25

20

3

15 TOTAL 121,116 26,057 1,517

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

