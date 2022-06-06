CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – It is a birthday celebration 107 years in the making.

On Monday, Naomi Wilde of Chubbuck celebrated her birthday in grand style with a camel ride, a fishing adventure and the love of family and friends.

She says she loves dum dums, cheetios, gambling and diet coke, but the true secret to her long life is just being happy.

“I definitely tell them to be positive, happy,” she said. “So people want to be around you because there’s nothing like having friends and people around you and family. And if you’re grumpy and they’re not happy with life or nobody wants to be around you, so why are you going to live very long?”

Naomi is no stranger to exciting birthday celebrations.

When she was 104, she rode an elephant for her birthday, and last year, she had the chance to take a helicopter ride around the city with Air Idaho Rescue.

