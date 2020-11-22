IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,070 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 90,834.

There are a total of 77,532 confirmed cases and 13,302 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 107 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 238 new cases Saturday. There are 136 in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 21 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 59 in Madison and 12 in Teton. There are 1,137 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Jefferson and Fremont are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 37,504 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 24,377 cases.

The state said 93 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,585, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 681.

There are 4,825 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,794 cases among health care workers.

2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 847.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

17 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

34 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

109 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

229 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

450 people were 80+

94.25% of deaths with known race were White. 1.08% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.92% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.92% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

88.26% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.74% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 20,261

585

174

95 3,083

225

40

30 225

6

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,117

5,307

1,483

275

1,832

658

1,489

40 79

1,061

282

60

165

237

156

12 7

75

13

8

17

10

14

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 6,896

496

3,798

1,416

131

657

418

48 1,593

106

437

302

16

62

58

9 54

2

7

10

1

8

7

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,483

1,698

259

358

471

139

98

102 1,391

760

153

83

137

24

18

19 28

27

10

4

4

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 6,070

747

149

246

449 575

96

179

10

9 70

3

1

3

22 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 1,832

602

1,499

324

156 163

60

72

36

19 27

5

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 12,410

598

1,247

515

74

562 1,262

140

220

51

14

107 136

5

13

5

2

10 TOTAL 77,532 13,302 847

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.