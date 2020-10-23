IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,073 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths on Friday.
That’s 21 cases less than the record reported cases on a single day of 1,094 last Friday, Oct. 16.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 57,673.
There are a total of 50,902 confirmed cases and 6,771 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 165 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Friday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has also confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 27,509 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 39 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 16,404 cases.
The state said 24 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,387, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 527.
There are 3,931 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,626 cases among health care workers.
9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 562.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 3 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 12 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 20 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 78 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 144 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 234 people were 80+
95.15% of deaths with known race were White. 0.72% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.72% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.62% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.80% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 death is pending.
86.54% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.46% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|14,110
366
104
60
|1,775
135
9
15
|160
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|813
3,284
899
128
1,162
415
1,029
33
|41
450
135
26
114
100
97
7
|7
44
8
0
8
6
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|4,186
278
2,274
916
90
391
197
40
|853
29
336
168
11
37
28
7
|28
2
4
3
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,636
1,218
195
304
279
62
43
80
|632
308
55
58
56
2
3
10
|10
17
4
2
1
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|3,4602
414
64
166
249
|199
46
62
3
4
|48
1
1
3
20
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|708
322
857
114
71
|49
15
29
18
4
|24
1
0
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|8,967
355
960
349
37
396
|677
57
144
35
2
40
|108
6
10
5
2
8
|TOTAL
|50,902
|6,771
|562
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
