IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,085 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 148,258.
There are a total of 121,954 confirmed cases and 26,304 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said9 vaccine doses have been administered and 26,806 people have received the vaccine.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 88 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Friday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 64,538 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 37,099 cases.
The state said 57 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,995 and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,062.
There are 7,784 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,579 cases among health care workers.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,523.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 60 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 204 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 429 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 790 people were 80+
94.95% of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.53% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.73% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 16 deaths is pending.
90.13% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.87% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|34,782
1,060
447
191
|5,488
330
100
56
|368
10
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,474
6,534
1,836
346
2,307
859
1,805
42
|131
1,745
475
101
336
320
313
15
|13
114
16
9
22
20
23
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|10,573
787
5,326
2,110
204
879
466
53
|2,763
287
632
528
45
100
76
9
|118
3
21
15
2
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,030
2,337
293
417
760
218
185
139
|2,714
1,478
255
146
219
73
81
32
|69
53
10
5
11
2
2
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|12,317
1,784
291
381
832
|1,437
378
318
101
51
|131
17
10
5
29
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,853
811
2,137
635
260
|269
273
126
213
93
|44
15
6
8
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|18,655
1,172
1,738
812
217
783
|2,956
318
406
106
67
260
|231
22
25
20
3
15
|TOTAL
|121,954
|26,304
|1,523
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
