IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,091 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 152,364.

There are a total of 125,036 confirmed cases and 27,328 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 35,296 people have received the vaccine, and 42,607 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 65 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5 news deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Wednesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 68,657 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 52 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 38,131 cases.

The state said 50 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,178 and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,084.

There are 8,046 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,915 cases among health care workers.

8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,564.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

65 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

206 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

443 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

810 people were 80+

94.71% of deaths with known race were White. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.0% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

90.24% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.76% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 35,717

1,100

472

197 5,692

335

108

57 385

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,518

6,635

1,856

352

2,328

869

1,823

42 140

1,807

490

106

345

329

336

15 13

115

16

9

22

21

23

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 10,772

816

5,418

2,142

213

889

467

53 2,829

305

656

545

51

101

77

9 119

3

21

15

2

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,103

2,371

307

419

771

220

192

144 2,814

1,509

265

147

221

87

82

33 70

54

10

5

12

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 12,907

1,875

307

390

856 1,523

424

347

111

52 137

18

10

6

30 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,890

822

2,225

640

264 281

277

126

216

93 45

16

6

8

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 19,108

1,207

1,765

825

221

796 3,088

327

422

110

70

269 234

23

25

21

3

15 TOTAL 125,036 27,328 1,564

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

