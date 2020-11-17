IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,099 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 83,344.

There are a total of 71,359 confirmed cases and 11,985 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 120 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed three deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi and Teton are in the critical risk category. Bonneville and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Ada County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 35,530 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 22,634 cases.

The state said 34 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,202, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 621.

There are 4,637 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,539 cases among health care workers.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 763.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

15 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

28 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

99 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

201 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

414 people were 80+

94.55% of deaths with known race were White. 1.06% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

88.05% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.95% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2=10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 18,843

529

165

88 2,880

215

33

26 208

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,025

4,969

1,384

254

1,720

617

1,402

39 70

928

255

52

152

223

141

12 7

67

10

7

14

9

12

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 6,153

445

3,412

1,279

118

626

387

47 1,395

75

409

273

13

59

44

9 44

2

7

5

1

7

5

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,285

1,557

254

346

409

119

81

98 1,234

653

131

80

102

15

14

15 22

27

5

2

4

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 5,437

662

128

217

380 466

81

164

5

8 62

2

1

3

21 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 1,581

504

1,346

285

142 143

31

62

24

10 27

4

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 11,555

524

1,172

452

72

520 1,150

105

195

43

14

87 131

6

13

5

2

9 TOTAL 71,359 11,985 763

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.