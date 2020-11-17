IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,099 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 83,344.
There are a total of 71,359 confirmed cases and 11,985 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi and Teton are in the critical risk category. Bonneville and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Ada County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 35,530 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 22,634 cases.
The state said 34 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,202, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 621.
There are 4,637 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,539 cases among health care workers.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 763.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 15 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 28 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 99 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 201 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 414 people were 80+
94.55% of deaths with known race were White. 1.06% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 11 deaths is pending.
88.05% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.95% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2=10 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|18,843
529
165
88
|2,880
215
33
26
|208
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,025
4,969
1,384
254
1,720
617
1,402
39
|70
928
255
52
152
223
141
12
|7
67
10
7
14
9
12
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|6,153
445
3,412
1,279
118
626
387
47
|1,395
75
409
273
13
59
44
9
|44
2
7
5
1
7
5
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,285
1,557
254
346
409
119
81
98
|1,234
653
131
80
102
15
14
15
|22
27
5
2
4
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|5,437
662
128
217
380
|466
81
164
5
8
|62
2
1
3
21
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|1,581
504
1,346
285
142
|143
31
62
24
10
|27
4
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|11,555
524
1,172
452
72
520
|1,150
105
195
43
14
87
|131
6
13
5
2
9
|TOTAL
|71,359
|11,985
|763
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
