POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Historic Downtown Pocatello had quite a turnout for their big event this past weekend.

On Saturday, the 10th annual Gate City Brewfest was held in the downtown district.

Adults of all ages came out to sample over 80 different selections of beer from 19 different locations across downtown.

The event was canceled back in 2020 due to the pandemic, and with restrictions to businesses being less stringent than in recent months, attendance for the event was quite notable.

