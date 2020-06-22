SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 11 new confirmed cases.

There are four in Bannock County, two in Bingham County, three in Franklin County and two in Power County.

This brings the total to 153 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho.

• The patient is a female in her 50s from Bannock County. She is home recovering. The patient had contact with a confirmed case.

• The patient is a male in his 20s from Bannock County. He is home recovering. He had contact with a confirmed case.

• The patient is a male in his 20s from Bannock County. He is home recovering. The patient had contact with a confirmed case.

• The patient is a female in her 40s from Bannock County. She is home recovering. An investigation is ongoing.

• The patient is a female in her 20s from Bingham County. She is home recovering. The case is travel related.

• The patient is a female in her 40s from Bingham County. She is home recovering. The case is considered community transmission.

• The patient is a female in her 20s from Franklin County. The patient is home recovering. She had contact with a confirmed case.

• The patient is a male in his 20s from Franklin County. He is home recovering. The case is considered community transmission.

• The patient is an 18-year-old male from Franklin County. The patient is home recovering. The patient had contact with a confirmed case.

• The patient is a female in her 50s from Power County. She is home recovering. An investigation is ongoing.

• The patient is a female, under the age of 18, from Power County. She is home recovering. An investigation is ongoing.

99 of the 153 total confirmed cases have recovered from COVID-19.

Community transmission is defined as illness within a community that lacks connection to travel or other confirmed cases.

Home recovering means that the patient is currently at home recovering; it does not imply that their symptoms are mild. These individuals, at the time they receive their test results, are not ill enough to be admitted to the hospital. Every case is different and severity of symptoms has varied. In addition, symptoms can change and become severe rapidly.

SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.

Prevention methods include:

• Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at

rebound.idaho.gov.

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Avoid people who are sick.

• Practice social distancing (6ft).

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Wear cloth face coverings in public places.

• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.