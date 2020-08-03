Two California Residents Sentenced for Counterfeiting Scheme

BOISE – Last week, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced two of four

defendants who pleaded guilty to passing counterfeit obligations of the United States, U.S.

Attorney Bart M. Davis announced. On July 29, 2020, Nicole Perez, 34, of California, was

sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for her role in the scheme. On July 30, 2020, Equallette

Ballesteros, 34, also of California, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison. Both defendants

sentenced this week will serve three years of supervised release upon their release from custody.

According to court records, on January 4 and 5, 2020, Perez and Ballesteros knowingly

passed counterfeit $100 bills at retailers in the Twin Falls, Idaho area, with the intent to defraud

the retailers.

The remaining co-defendants, Richard Hernandez, 27, and Matthew Rodriguez-Islas, 22,

both of California, are scheduled to be sentenced on September 22, 2020 and September 23,

2020, respectively in front of U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at the federal courthouse in

Boise.

This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service and Twin Falls Police Department.