BONNEVILLE COUNTY – Two were arrested last Saturday morning after the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and SWAT Team members served a search warrant. Deputies detained 50-year-old Christopher W. Gee and 40-year-old Faithe V. Rowberry at the 600 block of Lawndale Drive in Bonneville County.

Gee, who is currently on parole, was placed under arrest for an active Felony Warrant for a Parole Violation. Deputies found approximately 15 grams of heroin in Gee’s pocket. During a search of the room Gee and Rowberry had been living in, deputies seized approximately 10 grams of marijuana, drug pipes, and items used in the weighing and packaging of illegal drugs.

Gee was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on the Parole Violation Warrant, as well as a Felony charge of Drug Trafficking in Heroin and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Rowberry was also transported to the Bonneville Count Jail and booked on Misdemeanor charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Frequenting a Place where Drugs are Used or Sold.

The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation by the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department.