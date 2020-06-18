IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 111 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The last time the state reported more than 100 confirmed cases on a single day was on April 9 when 121 cases were reported.

There are at least 3,743 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 35 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

The state says there are 3,354 confirmed cases and 389 probable cases. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 12 new confirmed cases. You can view more information HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting two new cases. You can view more information HERE.

The state is reporting there are 3,088 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 42.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes two persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 953 cases.

One new death was reported bringin the total recorded deaths to 89.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 18 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 59 people were 80+.

94.4% of deaths with known race were White. 2.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for zero deaths is pending.

93.3% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.7% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for zero deaths is pending.

The state said 278 hospitalizations have been reported, and 101 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

The state is no longer updating numbers on Sundays.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 961

36

3 82

1

0 22

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 506

418

185

31

138

50

93

1 11

86

31

4

20

10

20

0 5

25

3

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 60

12

20

8

2

3

2 33

1

10

3

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin 72

26

6

13

17 5

0

1

2

2 1

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 107

10

20 1

0

1 1

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 75

3

7 9

0

1 19

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 346

13

28

10

8

70 30

4

4

10

1

8 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 3,354 389 89

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily, Sundays excluded, based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.