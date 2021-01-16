IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,112 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 154,470.
There are a total of 126,422 confirmed cases and 28,048 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
The state said 41,424 people have received the vaccine, and 51,233 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 71 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);
});
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 136 new cases and 2 new deaths Friday. There are 69 new cases in Bonneville, 7 in Fremont, 6 in Jefferson, 45 in Madison and 9 in Teton. There are a total of 597 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 70,163 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 38,691 cases.
The state said 44 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,269 and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,098.
There are 8,187 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,032 cases among health care workers.
12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,603.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 66 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 216 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 457 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 824 people were 80+
94.60% of deaths with known race were White. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.5% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.14% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
90.18% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.82% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|36,073
1,108
490
198
|5,987
339
113
57
|387
10
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,547
6,663
1,861
352
2,339
871
1,831
42
|153
1,823
490
106
349
332
340
15
|14
115
17
9
22
22
25
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|10,929
851
5,557
2,168
215
900
470
53
|2,884
329
675
554
51
102
79
9
|124
4
21
15
2
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,193
2,388
308
427
774
220
194
145
|2,833
1,516
268
148
222
86
84
33
|78
55
10
6
12
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|13,111
1,917
315
394
866
|1,558
432
357
114
53
|140
22
10
6
30
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,908
833
2,255
705
268
|282
279
127
216
93
|45
16
6
10
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|19,288
1,214
1,779
831
229
801
|3,267
336
443
115
72
276
|238
24
25
22
3
15
|TOTAL
|126,422
|28,048
|1,603
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
The post 1,112 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.