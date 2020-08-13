The following is a release form the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department:

IDAHO FALLS – On August 12th, 2020, at approximately 1:00pm, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies in the Ammon Division and Idaho Falls Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an altercation in a moving vehicle between two people, a male and a female. Dispatch received multiple calls that initially reported the altercation starting in the area of Curlew Dr. behind the Ammon Walmart followed by similar reports in various locations across 1st St., Garfield St., Emerson, Pancheri, Milligan and Snake River Landing.

Reports described a male driver and female passenger, late teens to mid-twenties in age, driving a gold or tan small 4 door car at high speeds and very reckless while fighting with each other and yelling. Some reports described the female passenger partially hanging out of an open door as the vehicle sped through various neighborhoods. None of the callers were able to identify the occupants or report a license plate number to the vehicle.

Deputies and officers searched multiple areas from Ammon to the West side of Idaho Falls as calls and reports came in through dispatch but were unable to locate the vehicle. Sightings and other calls reported seeing a similar vehicle leaving the area toward Osgood but it has been unconfirmed whether or not any of those were the same vehicle involved.

Throughout the afternoon and overnight, several reports and tips have been received and followed up on by officers but the identity of the man and woman is still unknown. There have also been no reports of missing or injured persons matching the descriptions given by callers and tipsters.

Deputies and Officers will continue to follow up on leads and information received through dispatch and ask that anyone with identifying information about the subjects involved in this incident call our dispatch at 208-529-1200. With this and any other crime, anyone can report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 208-522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or download the P3Tips app on your mobile device.