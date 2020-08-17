Yellowstone fire danger raised to VERY HIGH
  • The parkwide wildland fire danger for Yellowstone National Park is now VERY HIGH.
  • Currently, there are  no active wildland fires in the park.
  • Currently, there are no fire restrictions  in place  in the park.
  • Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.
  • All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.
  • Stay informed about current fire activity Yellowstone.