Yellowstone fire danger raised to VERY HIGH
- The parkwide wildland fire danger for Yellowstone National Park is now VERY HIGH.
- Currently, there are no active wildland fires in the park.
- Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place in the park.
- Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.
- All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.
- Stay informed about current fire activity Yellowstone.