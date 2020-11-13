IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,158 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 78,279.

There are a total of 67,080 confirmed cases and 11,199 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 157 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

SIPH has also confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released a report Thursday.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi and Teton are in the critical risk category. Bonneville and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 34,104 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 21,361 cases.

The state said 59 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,061, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 600.

There are 4,519 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,401 cases among health care workers.

16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 749.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

28 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

99 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

197 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

405 people were 80+

94.56% of deaths with known race were White. 1.09% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.68% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.77% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

87.91% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.09% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 17,886

508

152

87 2,742

201

28

22 204

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 990

4,729

1,315

247

1,607

591

1,326

39 64

859

241

52

143

216

131

12 7

68

9

7

13

9

11

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 5,745

416

3,203

1,215

109

583

370

44 1,325

67

400

267

13

58

44

8 44

2

7

5

1

7

5

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,189

1,475

252

336

372

109

81

97 1,147

590

124

76

91

14

13

15 20

26

5

2

4

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 5,109

596

125

209

353 433

77

158

5

7 61

2

1

3

21 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 1,364

476

1,163

198

126 136

27

61

24

7 27

4

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 10,867

461

1,114

416

71

491 1,054

81

181

42

14

75 128

6

13

5

2

8 TOTAL 67,080 11,199 749

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

