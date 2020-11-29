IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,160 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Saturday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 99,660.
There are a total of 84,737 confirmed cases and 14,923 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 153 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Friday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Jefferson and Fremont are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Ada County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 40,120 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 26,345 cases.
The state said 70 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,948, and 15 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 742.
There are 5,035 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,009 cases among health care workers.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 913.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 18 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 36 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 114 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 249 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 488 people were 80+
94.55% of deaths with known race were White. 1.00% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.78% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.78% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
88.46% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.54% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|21,975
654
198
106
|3,156
236
46
31
|240
6
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,194
5,612
1,56
288
1,975
694
1,586
40
|85
1,189
310
65
180
251
168
12
|7
89
12
8
17
9
14
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|7,367
540
4,34
1,479
138
698
425
48
|1,761
133
470
324
18
67
63
8
|62
2
8
11
1
10
7
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,724
1,822
263
371
536
147
109
104
|1,698
905
175
105
163
35
28
20
|29
27
10
4
5
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|6,744
850
160
261
487
|648
120
192
13
16
|76
3
3
3
22
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,064
659
1,605
475
174
|169
71
78
54
20
|32
6
3
0
4
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|13,777
764
1,367
611
86
631
|1,401
183
246
59
16
123
|142
5
14
5
2
11
|TOTAL
|84,737
|14,923
|913
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.