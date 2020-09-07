EAST IDAHO – The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a high wind event for east Idaho. A very strong cold front will descend on east Idaho from the north. This will bring in very high and potentially damaging winds to the area.

The NWS recommends:

Securing all loose objects or bringing them inside so they do not blow away or cause damage.

Checking emergency power supplies in preparation for isolated power outages.

Using extreme caution driving high-profile vehicles such as semi-tractors trailers and RV’s. Also consider rescheduling your travel.

The NWS strongly advises against any boating or recreation on the American Falls Reservoir and any other bodies of water this afternoon and evening. Waves may become dangerous or even deadly.

The NWS also cautions that new or pre-existing fires will spread very rapidly in these winds. Avoid any activity that could result in sparks, fire, or flame today.