IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Denise Allen was selected as the Grand Prize Winner of the KIFI/KIDK “12 Days of Giveaways” contest. Denise won an $800 gift basket from WeeBee Toys in Idaho Falls.

Denise said she will put the toys toward a good cause. She’ll turn her good luck into a way to Pay It Forward, by taking the toys to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.