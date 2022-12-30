IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With the early winter’s much-needed precipitation, comes an unprecedented number of accidents.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, there have been more than 12 snow plow accidents in the month of December alone. More than the entire season last year.

“Even with one plow out, that can be a significant issue and means that we can hit the road as many times as we want. so that’s my concern. That’s why it a concern that should be every citizen’s concern is our families are riding on those roads and we want them to have a clear road and to be safe.”

In all twelve accidents, another vehicle crashed into the snowplows. ITD spokesperson Justin Smith says, when one person drives irresponsibly we could all pay the price.

“With the way the supply chains are, it’s really hard for us to get more plows. In fact, what we’ve seen is if a plow is completely taken out of service, if we can’t repair it, we cannot replace that plow for about a year. And the cost of a plow is 300,000.”

And snowplow crashes aren’t the only issue.

According to the Idaho State Police, there have been more than 200 slide-off accidents in the last week alone. And as more snow, freezing rain, and the New Year head our way, ITD expects even more.

“We hope nobody is driving drunk, but there’s always that possibility. and with snow on the roads, people aren’t going to be likely to be thinking about the issue as much. And they’re more likely to make mistakes.”

Smith says to never pass a snowplow on the right side or follow directly behind in the driver’s blind spot. Instead, back off and slow down.

“Just step back all along and be careful. And if you do those things, stand back following along, being careful, you’ll get home safely and the safest place to be is behind a plow.”

And with more cold weather heading our way, you may need to reduce your speed from 80 miles an hour to 60 or even lower depending on changing conditions on the highway.

