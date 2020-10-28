News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Portneuf District Library has grown out of the original location and needs a new spot. To pay for it, they’re asking North Bannock residents to vote ‘yes’ to a $12 million bond.

Since 2004, library card holders increase from 8,500 to now 18,000. The building, located on Stuart Avenue, can only accommodate 200 people at a time, but the popular programs at the library can draw even larger crowds.

A new 32,000 sq. ft building would provide space for a community room, makers space (with a 3D printer), teen area and a computer lab.

To pay for the new library, a $12 million bond is on the November 3 ballot for North Bannock residents. Homeowners would pay an additional $56.39 per $100,000 of taxable home value. That amount would decrease as more residents move to the area.

