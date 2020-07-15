Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are eight new cases in Bannock County, three in Bingham County and one in Bear Lake County.

This brings the total to 351 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho.

Of the 394 total confirmed and probable cases, 277 have recovered from COVID-19.

For more information, click HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not released numbers yet for Wednesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.

Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid people who are sick.

Wear cloth face coverings in public places.

Practice social distancing (6ft).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.