IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,201 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 75,428.
There are a total of 64,875 confirmed cases and 10,553 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 86 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi is in the critical risk category. Bonneville, Madison and Teton are in the high risk category. Fremont and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 33,330 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 20,662 cases.
The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,962, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 593.
There are 4,464 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,318 cases among health care workers.
16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 714.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 26 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 97 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 184 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 387 people were 80+
94.35% of deaths with known race were White. 1.13% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.71% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.98% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 6 deaths is pending.
87.85% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.15% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|17,335
486
152
83
|2,567
196
25
22
|199
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|947
4,518
1,253
241
1,551
572
1,280
39
|60
744
215
47
140
195
121
12
|7
61
9
7
13
9
10
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|5,510
384
3,103
1,175
100
567
352
44
|1,268
56
390
255
13
56
43
8
|40
2
7
5
1
6
4
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,124
1,429
250
335
366
104
79
98
|1,080
533
115
76
84
7
8
15
|19
26
5
2
3
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|4,944
566
115
200
340
|405
69
148
5
7
|56
2
1
3
21
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|1,324
456
1,148
187
114
|130
26
59
23
7
|26
1
1
0
4
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|10,577
442
1,081
406
69
472
|1,039
79
175
40
13
75
|122
6
12
5
2
8
|TOTAL
|64,875
|10,553
|714
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.