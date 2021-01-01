IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,213 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 141,077.
There are a total of 116,717 confirmed cases and 24,360 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
The state said 15,780 vaccine doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 107 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);
});
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 113 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths Thursday. There are 64 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 27 in Madison and 9 in Teton. There are a total of 474 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 58,649 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 35,443 cases.
The state said 63 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,630 and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,018.
There are 7,317 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,086 cases among health care workers.
33 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,436.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 55 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 190 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 399 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 752 people were 80+
95.06% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.56% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.91% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.62% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 12 deaths is pending.
89.86% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.14% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|33,196
1,027
389
186
|5,066
320
93
54
|355
9
3
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,444
6,336
1,782
341
2,240
845
1,768
42
|118
1,610
435
93
297
302
294
14
|13
113
16
9
20
18
23
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|10,268
714
5,186
2,052
197
863
462
53
|2,661
232
612
503
40
97
75
9
|117
2
18
15
2
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,843
2,250
284
415
715
205
177
133
|2,590
1,383
245
140
213
69
73
27
|63
46
10
4
8
2
2
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|11,296
1,634
269
347
794
|1,316
326
299
86
46
|116
13
7
4
26
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,792
794
2,034
628
252
|235
230
120
200
90
|44
15
6
6
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|17,916
1,107
1,693
788
198
757
|2,681
309
369
98
62
237
|219
21
24
20
3
14
|TOTAL
|116,717
|24,360
|1,436
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
The post 1,213 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 33 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.