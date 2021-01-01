MGN

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,213 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 141,077.

There are a total of 116,717 confirmed cases and 24,360 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The state said 15,780 vaccine doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 107 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 113 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths Thursday. There are 64 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 27 in Madison and 9 in Teton. There are a total of 474 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 58,649 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 35,443 cases.

The state said 63 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,630 and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,018.

There are 7,317 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,086 cases among health care workers.

33 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,436.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

55 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

190 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

399 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

752 people were 80+

95.06% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.56% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.91% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.62% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

89.86% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.14% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 33,196

1,027

389

186 5,066

320

93

54 355

9

3

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,444

6,336

1,782

341

2,240

845

1,768

42 118

1,610

435

93

297

302

294

14 13

113

16

9

20

18

23

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 10,268

714

5,186

2,052

197

863

462

53 2,661

232

612

503

40

97

75

9 117

2

18

15

2

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,843

2,250

284

415

715

205

177

133 2,590

1,383

245

140

213

69

73

27 63

46

10

4

8

2

2

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 11,296

1,634

269

347

794 1,316

326

299

86

46 116

13

7

4

26 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,792

794

2,034

628

252 235

230

120

200

90 44

15

6

6

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 17,916

1,107

1,693

788

198

757 2,681

309

369

98

62

237 219

21

24

20

3

14 TOTAL 116,717 24,360 1,436

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

The post 1,213 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 33 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.