IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,214 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 101,698.
There are a total of 86,271 confirmed cases and 15,427 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 143 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.
SPIH has also confirmed three deaths associated with COVID-19.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday.
EIPH has also confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Jefferson, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 40,929 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 26,817 cases.
The state said 71 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,049, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 756.
There are 5,051 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,047 cases among health care workers.
9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 929.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 19 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 37 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 117 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 255 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 493 people were 80+
94.68% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.76% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.85% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.74% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
88.38% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.62% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|22,497
666
201
110
|3,204
237
46
31
|241
6
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,201
5,649
1,580
289
1,983
699
1,590
41
|84
1,199
313
66
183
251
172
12
|7
89
12
8
17
9
19
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|7,609
557
4,191
1,534
140
719
427
47
|1,848
137
476
337
19
68
63
8
|64
2
8
11
1
10
7
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,757
1,843
265
374
545
151
110
105
|1,731
934
176
105
163
35
28
20
|30
27
10
4
5
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|6,814
857
161
261
491
|669
121
192
14
16
|80
3
3
3
22
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,097
671
1,614
482
183
|169
81
83
57
22
|32
6
3
0
4
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|13,996
787
1,383
637
91
640
|1,483
193
252
60
18
129
|142
5
15
5
2
11
|TOTAL
|86,271
|15,427
|929
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.