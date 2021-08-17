BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Students at 123 schools across Idaho will receive free fresh fruit and vegetables during the coming school year thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced.
The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) provides children in participating elementary schools with a variety of fruits and vegetables during the school day.
These Idaho schools, arranged alphabetically by district, received school year 2021-22 FFVP grants:
|School District
|School Name
|Award Amount
|American Falls S.D. #381
|Hillcrest Elementary School
|$25,650.00
|American Falls S.D. #381
|J.R. Simplot Elementary School
|$25,725.00
|Blackfoot S.D. #055
|Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade
|$20,250.00
|Blackfoot S.D. #055
|Donald D. Stalker Elementary School
|$17,100.00
|Blackfoot S.D. #055
|Fort Hall Elementary School
|$9,750.00
|Blackfoot S.D. #055
|Groveland Elementary School
|$17,175.00
|Blackfoot S.D. #055
|I T Stoddard Elementary School
|$28,650.00
|Blackfoot S.D. #055
|Ridge Crest Elementary School
|$27,300.00
|Bliss S.D. #234
|Bliss School
|$3,525.00
|Boise S.D. #001
|Garfield Elementary School
|$18,300.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Grace Jordan Elementary
|$28,800.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Hawthorne Elementary School
|$13,050.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Hillcrest Elementary School
|$20,175.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Horizon Elementary School
|$30,825.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Jefferson Elementary School
|$15,075.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Koelsch Elementary School
|$20,175.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Morley Nelson Elementary
|$28,350.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Whitney Elementary School
|$28,725.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Whittier Elementary School
|$32,325.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|William Howard Taft Elementary School
|$16,875.00
|Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93
|Bridgewater Elementary
|$32,100.00
|Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93
|Falls Valley Elementary School
|$23,700.00
|Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93
|Hillview Elementary School
|$33,600.00
|Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93
|Tiebreaker Elementary School
|$33,075.00
|Boundary County S.D. #101
|Naples Elementary School
|$6,750.00
|Boundary County S.D. #101
|Valley View Elementary School
|$25,725.00
|Bruneau-Grand View Jt SD #365
|Grand View Elementary School
|$5,250.00
|Buhl S.D. #412
|Popplewell Elementary School
|$40,875.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Jefferson Middle School
|$13,500.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Lewis & Clark Elementary
|$27,750.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Lincoln Elementary School
|$23,475.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Sacajawea Elementary School
|$31,950.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Syringa Middle School
|$15,075.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Van Buren Elementary School
|$39,825.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Washington Elementary School
|$36,600.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Wilson Elementary School
|$34,050.00
|Castleford S.D. #417
|Castleford School
|$14,100.00
|Challis S.D. #181
|Challis Elementary School
|$10,350.00
|Clark County S.D. #161
|Lindy Ross Elementary
|$4,800.00
|Coeur D’Alene S.D. #271
|Borah Elementary School
|$23,250.00
|Coeur D’Alene S.D. #271
|Bryan Elementary School
|$26,925.00
|Council S.D. #013
|Council Elementary School
|$11,175.00
|Culdesac Jt. S.D. #342
|Culdesac School
|$5,025.00
|Dietrich S.D. #314
|Dietrich School
|$7,950.00
|Emmett S.D. #221
|Kenneth Carberry Intermediate
|$36,975.00
|Emmett S.D. #221
|Shadow Butte Elementary School
|$34,125.00
|Glenns Ferry S.D. #192
|Glenns Ferry Schools
|$14,550.00
|Gooding Jt. S.D #231
|Gooding Elementary School
|$49,500.00
|Hagerman S.D. #233
|Hagerman Elementary School
|$11,025.00
|Hansen S.D. #415
|Hansen Schools
|$12,375.00
|Heritage Academy Inc.
|Heritage Academy
|$9,600.00
|Heritage Community Charter School
|HCCS
|$30,900.00
|Homedale Jt. S.D. #370
|Homedale Elementary School
|$35,250.00
|Homedale Jt. S.D. #370
|Homedale Middle School
|$14,025.00
|Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|A H Bush Elementary School
|$22,800.00
|Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|Dora Erickson Elementary School
|$27,450.00
|Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|Ethel Boyes Elementary School
|$38,400.00
|Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|Foxhollow Elementary School
|$27,825.00
|Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|Hawthorne Elementary School
|$20,325.00
|Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|Theresa Bunker Elementary
|$20,475.00
|Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind
|Idaho School for the Deaf & Blind
|$2,775.00
|Jefferson Jt. S.D. #251
|Harwood Elementary School
|$26,925.00
|Jefferson Jt. S.D. #251
|Roberts Elementary School
|$11,175.00
|Jerome S.D. #261
|Horizon Elementary School
|$43,125.00
|Jerome S.D. #261
|Jefferson Elementary School
|$42,900.00
|Jerome S.D. #261
|Summit Elementary
|$45,375.00
|Kamiah Jt. S.D. #304
|Kamiah Schools
|$15,150.00
|Lake Pend Oreille S.D. #084
|Hope Elementary School
|$7,350.00
|Lake Pend Oreille S.D. #084
|Kootenai Elementary School
|$27,450.00
|Lakeland S.D. #272
|John Brown Elementary School
|$20,325.00
|Lakeland S.D. #272
|Spirit Lake Elementary School
|$22,425.00
|Lapwai S.D. #341
|Lapwai Elementary School
|$17,250.00
|Lapwai S.D. #341
|Lapwai Jr – Sr High School
|$2,550.00
|Lewiston S.D. #340
|McGhee Elementary School
|$19,650.00
|Marsing Jt. S.D. #363
|Marsing Schools
|$33,525.00
|Meadows Valley S.D. #011
|Meadows Valley Elementary
|$5,925.00
|Minidoka County S.D. #331
|East Minico Middle School
|$12,075.00
|Minidoka County S.D. #331
|Heyburn Elementary School
|$37,350.00
|Minidoka County S.D. #331
|West Minico Middle School
|$12,375.00
|Mountain View S.D. #244
|Clearwater Valley Elementary
|$11,250.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Centennial Elementary School
|$28,125.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Central Elementary
|$19,650.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Endeavor Elementary School
|$31,875.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Greenhurst Elementary School
|$17,550.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Iowa Elementary
|$30,900.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|New Horizon Elementary
|$37,200.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Park Ridge Elementary
|$17,250.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Sherman Elementary
|$31,650.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Snake River Elementary
|$22,500.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Willow Creek Elementary School
|$38,250.00
|North Valley Academy
|North Valley
|$8,550.00
|Notus S.D. #135
|Notus Elementary School
|$12,075.00
|Orofino Jt. S.D. #171
|Orofino Elementary School
|$25,575.00
|Orofino Jt. S.D. #171
|Peck Elementary School
|$1,875.00
|Orofino Jt. S.D. #171
|Timberline Schools
|$6,000.00
|Parma S.D. #137
|Maxine Johnson Elementary
|$28,575.00
|Payette S.D. #371
|Payette Primary School
|$27,825.00
|Payette S.D. #371
|Westside Elementary School
|$15,000.00
|Plummer-Worley Jt. S.D. #044
|Lakeside Elementary School
|$15,225.00
|Pocatello S.D. #025
|Claude A. Wilcox Elementary School
|$37,950.00
|Pocatello S.D. #025
|Greenacres Elementary School
|$22,950.00
|Pocatello S.D. #025
|Jefferson Elementary School
|$26,475.00
|Pocatello S.D. #025
|Tendoy Elementary School
|$15,225.00
|Richfield S.D. #316
|Richfield School
|$8,325.00
|Shoshone S.D. #312
|Shoshone Elementary School
|$16,800.00
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Bickel Elementary School
|$15,375.00
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Harrison Elementary School
|$25,575.00
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|I B Perrine Elementary School
|$34,275.00
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Lincoln Elementary School
|$28,200.00
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Morningside Elementary School
|$28,350.00
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Oregon Trail Elementary School
|$38,550.00
|Wallace S.D. #393
|Silver Hills Elementary School
|$19,875.00
|Weiser S.D. #431
|Park Intermediate School
|$16,050.00
|Weiser S.D. #431
|Pioneer Primary School
|$29,475.00
|Wendell S.D. #232
|Wendell Elementary School
|$31,500.00
|Wendell S.D. #232
|Wendell Middle School
|$13,800.00
|West Ada S.D. #002
|McMillan Elementary School
|$16,050.00
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Meridian Elementary School
|$27,450.00
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Ustick Elementary School
|$28,800.00
|West Bonner County S.D. #083
|Idaho Hill Elementary School
|$9,075.00
|West Bonner County S.D. #083
|Priest River Elementary School
|$25,800.00
|West Jefferson S.D. #253
|Hamer Elementary School
|$2,850.00
|West Jefferson S.D. #253
|Terreton Elem – Jr High School
|$19,050.00
Under the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority for participation. This helps ensure that the program benefits children who generally have fewer opportunities to eat fresh fruit and vegetables on a regular basis.
“Children love the wide variety of tasty fruits and veggies, including items seldom seen in Idaho grocery stores,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “It is an effective, fun way to increase healthy snack options for schoolchildren throughout our state.”
Schools were awarded the grants through a competitive application process. The grant period runs from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, and all grants are contingent on the availability of USDA funds. Schools are reimbursed for providing the fresh fruits and vegetables to all students within the school day, at a different time than the school meal programs operate.
