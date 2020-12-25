IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,248 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 135,233.
There are a total of 112,397 confirmed cases and 22,836 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 8,490 vaccine doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 102 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 114 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There are 84 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 15 in Jefferson, 9 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 661 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Teton and Jefferson are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 53,535 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 34,184 cases.
The state said 41 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,357 and 13 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 978.
There are 6,951 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,605 cases among health care workers.
25 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,349.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 28 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 54 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 181 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 369 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 710 people were 80+
95.21% of deaths with known race were White. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.8% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
89.63% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.37% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|31,485
975
333
180
|4,700
307
81
55
|332
9
3
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,422
6,231
1,743
337
2,205
832
1,743
42
|116
1,538
425
93
272
295
266
14
|12
112
16
8
20
17
22
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|9,963
675
5,099
2,002
191
847
453
53
|2,549
205
594
489
39
95
71
9
|107
2
13
14
2
12
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,683
2,201
273
410
698
186
174
130
|2,474
1,310
226
137
210
62
70
27
|56
43
10
4
8
2
2
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|10,681
1,526
244
338
754
|1,204
260
266
66
43
|108
12
6
4
23
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,720
780
2,000
613
250
|224
198
114
189
85
|43
15
4
6
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|17,361
1,064
1,647
767
177
740
|2,512
304
354
98
48
223
|210
18
22
18
3
14
|TOTAL
|112,397
|22,836
|1,349
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
