IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,248 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 135,233.

There are a total of 112,397 confirmed cases and 22,836 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 8,490 vaccine doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 102 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 114 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There are 84 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 15 in Jefferson, 9 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 661 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Teton and Jefferson are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 53,535 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 34,184 cases.

The state said 41 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,357 and 13 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 978.

There are 6,951 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,605 cases among health care workers.

25 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,349.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

28 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

54 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

181 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

369 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

710 people were 80+

95.21% of deaths with known race were White. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.8% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

89.63% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.37% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 31,485

975

333

180 4,700

307

81

55 332

9

3

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,422

6,231

1,743

337

2,205

832

1,743

42 116

1,538

425

93

272

295

266

14 12

112

16

8

20

17

22

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 9,963

675

5,099

2,002

191

847

453

53 2,549

205

594

489

39

95

71

9 107

2

13

14

2

12

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,683

2,201

273

410

698

186

174

130 2,474

1,310

226

137

210

62

70

27 56

43

10

4

8

2

2

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 10,681

1,526

244

338

754 1,204

260

266

66

43 108

12

6

4

23 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,720

780

2,000

613

250 224

198

114

189

85 43

15

4

6

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 17,361

1,064

1,647

767

177

740 2,512

304

354

98

48

223 210

18

22

18

3

14 TOTAL 112,397 22,836 1,349

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

