IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,265 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Thursday.

That’s the second highest single day report. The highest single day report was Wednesday with 1,290.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 69,579.

There are a total of 60,065 confirmed cases and 9,514 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 97 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health Board of Health met Thursday and made additional modifications to the COVID-19 Regional Response Plan. Lemhi County was moved to the Critical Risk Level. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Thursday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also confirmed four more deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 31,574 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 19,201 cases.

The state said 58 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,788, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 568.

There are 4,321 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,123 cases among health care workers.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 671.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

26 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

93 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

171 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

361 people were 80+

94.30% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.75% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.1% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

87.41% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.59% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 15,941

435

130

78 2,370

177

15

19 185

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 911

4,190

1,158

227

1,443

540

1,209

36 52

620

183

40

129

171

109

11 7

53

9

6

11

9

10

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 5,084

329

2,905

1,093

98

530

317

40 1,168

40

378

237

7

49

40

7 40

2

7

5

1

5

4

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,008

1,335

234

325

340

79

68

92 970

452

98

74

79

3

5

15 17

25

5

2

2

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 4,492

498

102

192

298 331

60

135

3

7 53

2

1

3

20 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 1,089

413

1,039

158

98 91

25

42

22

5 24

1

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 10,026

416

1,062

384

65

456 975

69

161

39

10

61 118

6

11

5

2

8 TOTAL 60,065 9,514 671

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

