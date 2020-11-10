IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,266 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 74,227.

There are a total of 63,911 confirmed cases and 10,316 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 112 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi is in the critical risk category. Bonneville, Madison and Teton are in the high risk category. Fremont and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 33,032 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 20,332 cases.

The state said 37 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,926, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 585.

There are 4,439 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,269 cases among health care workers.

12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 698.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

26 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

96 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

181 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

375 people were 80+

94.52% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.72% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.02% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

87.73% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.27% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 17,148

484

151

83 2,517

195

24

21 193

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 942

4,461

1,233

239

1,525

566

1,262

39 60

733

209

45

136

190

118

12 7

60

9

7

12

9

10

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 5,383

377

3,063

1,160

100

559

350

44 1,224

53

384

250

13

56

43

8 40

2

7

5

1

6

4

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,109

1,417

249

333

355

102

76

97 1,059

527

108

76

82

7

6

15 17

26

5

2

3

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 4,813

543

111

198

315 385

69

146

5

7 55

2

1

3

21 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 1,272

447

1,126

177

112 115

26

59

23

5 25

1

1

0

4 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 10,432

435

1,03

402

68

467 1,020

79

170

38

13

73 121

6

11

5

2

8 TOTAL 63,911 10,316 698

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.