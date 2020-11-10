IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,266 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 74,227.
There are a total of 63,911 confirmed cases and 10,316 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 112 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi is in the critical risk category. Bonneville, Madison and Teton are in the high risk category. Fremont and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 33,032 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 20,332 cases.
The state said 37 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,926, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 585.
There are 4,439 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,269 cases among health care workers.
12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 698.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 26 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 96 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 181 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 375 people were 80+
94.52% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.72% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.02% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
87.73% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.27% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|17,148
484
151
83
|2,517
195
24
21
|193
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|942
4,461
1,233
239
1,525
566
1,262
39
|60
733
209
45
136
190
118
12
|7
60
9
7
12
9
10
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|5,383
377
3,063
1,160
100
559
350
44
|1,224
53
384
250
13
56
43
8
|40
2
7
5
1
6
4
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,109
1,417
249
333
355
102
76
97
|1,059
527
108
76
82
7
6
15
|17
26
5
2
3
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|4,813
543
111
198
315
|385
69
146
5
7
|55
2
1
3
21
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|1,272
447
1,126
177
112
|115
26
59
23
5
|25
1
1
0
4
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|10,432
435
1,03
402
68
467
|1,020
79
170
38
13
73
|121
6
11
5
2
8
|TOTAL
|63,911
|10,316
|698
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.