FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Fort Hall Tribal Office of Emergency Management is reporting 13 new cases of positive COVID-19 cases this week.

There are now 37 positive cases being on the Reservation. Two are hospitalized and one person has died.

In all, 53 Tribal members are or have been affected, according to the Fort Hall Indian Health Services Unit and Community Health Center, which compiles and reports the statistics.

Indian Health Services said it has conducted over 500 tests since the pandemic began. The Tribes recently hired four new Contact Tracers to assist the growing case load and looking to hire one or two more to assist.

Anyone contacted by a “tracer” will be instructed to isolate and schedule a testing immediately.

Symptoms of the disease include a fever (temperature of 100.4 or higher), cough, shortness of breath, headache, muscle and body aches, sore throat, fatigue/extreme tiredness, GI symptoms (nausea,vomiting, diarrhea) and loss of taste and smell.

Health Services also stressed the following tips:

1. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay at home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Call your medical provider.

2. WEAR FACE MASKS!

3. Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing or have been in a public place (Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue). If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

4. Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.

5. Clean and disinfect your home frequently touched objects and surfaces.

6. Avoid Public Gatherings (Recommendation from CDC is 10 people or less, this includes birthday gatherings, family BBQ’s, meetings, etc.).

7. Avoid all non-essential Travel.

