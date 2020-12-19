IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,340 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 128,218.
There are a total of 106,967 confirmed cases and 21,251 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 944 vaccine doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 2 new deaths and 69 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 86 new cases Friday. There are new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 13 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 707 active cases in the area. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 49,914 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 55 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 32,601 cases.
The state said 65 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,086, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 928.
There are 6,563 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,215 cases among health care workers.
16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,275.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 25 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 50 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 168 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 351 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 674 people were 80+
95.32% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.63% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.67% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.51% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 13 deaths is pending.
89.40% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.60% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|29,331
893
290
169
|4,279
268
75
55
|311
9
2
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,400
6,132
1,725
333
2,174
812
1,696
42
|116
1,468
407
90
259
287
239
14
|10
109
15
8
19
16
22
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|9,467
644
4,976
1,925
185
836
448
53
|2,435
191
567
468
34
97
71
9
|102
2
10
14
2
12
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,489
2,153
271
407
664
176
168
120
|2,373
1,250
206
130
207
59
66
26
|51
38
11
4
8
2
1
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|9,844
1,349
223
314
695
|1,093
214
250
51
38
|102
12
6
4
23
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,631
758
1,938
596
241
|215
164
113
181
76
|41
15
3
5
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|16,782
1,029
1,604
748
137
717
|2,300
297
322
90
36
200
|196
17
22
18
3
14
|TOTAL
|106,967
|21,251
|1,275
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.