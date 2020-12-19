IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,340 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 128,218.

There are a total of 106,967 confirmed cases and 21,251 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 944 vaccine doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 2 new deaths and 69 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 86 new cases Friday. There are new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 13 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 707 active cases in the area. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 49,914 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 55 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 32,601 cases.

The state said 65 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,086, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 928.

There are 6,563 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,215 cases among health care workers.

16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,275.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

25 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

50 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

168 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

351 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

674 people were 80+

95.32% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.63% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.67% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.51% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 13 deaths is pending.

89.40% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.60% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 29,331

893

290

169 4,279

268

75

55 311

9

2

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,400

6,132

1,725

333

2,174

812

1,696

42 116

1,468

407

90

259

287

239

14 10

109

15

8

19

16

22

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 9,467

644

4,976

1,925

185

836

448

53 2,435

191

567

468

34

97

71

9 102

2

10

14

2

12

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,489

2,153

271

407

664

176

168

120 2,373

1,250

206

130

207

59

66

26 51

38

11

4

8

2

1

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 9,844

1,349

223

314

695 1,093

214

250

51

38 102

12

6

4

23 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,631

758

1,938

596

241 215

164

113

181

76 41

15

3

5

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 16,782

1,029

1,604

748

137

717 2,300

297

322

90

36

200 196

17

22

18

3

14 TOTAL 106,967 21,251 1,275

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.