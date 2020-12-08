IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,383 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 111,893.

There are a total of 93,956 confirmed cases and 17,937 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 135 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed three deaths due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 152 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There are 124 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Custer, 14 in Fremont, 24 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 67 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 1,080 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH also confirmed six deaths due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Jefferson and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County, Canyon County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 43,926 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.08 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 29,045 cases.

The state said 60 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,448, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 829.

There are 5,593 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,501 cases among health care workers.

20 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,055.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

21 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

37 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

137 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

288 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

564 people were 80+

94.92% of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.77% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.73% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

89.18% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.82% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 24,704

738

235

127 3,677

253

57

36 272

7

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,289

5,881

1,655

302

2,062

770

1,636

42 100

1,330

364

74

204

267

191

15 7

99

14

8

17

10

18

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 8,461

593

4,579

1,747

160

783

438

51 2,113

157

523

405

26

76

66

9 79

2

9

11

1

11

8

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,064

1,964

269

382

586

166

128

113 2,095

1,083

189

119

177

44

49

22 37

30

10

4

7

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 7,769

1,052

185

281

551 865

155

212

21

19 89

9

4

3

23 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,345

705

1,756

529

212 185

120

92

137

39 38

12

3

0

4 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 15,051

875

1,483

693

101

673 1,770

238

277

76

23

142 154

6

17

13

2

12 TOTAL 93,956 17,937 1,055

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

