IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,391 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 133,985.
There are a total of 111,461 confirmed cases and 22,524 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
The state said 6,538 vaccine doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 4 new deaths and 64 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);
});
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 129 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There are 77 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 15 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 729 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 52,799 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 33,883 cases.
The state said 49 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,316, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 965.
There are 6,860 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,517 cases among health care workers.
11 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,324.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 28 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 54 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 179 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 357 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 699 people were 80+
95.13% of deaths with known race were White. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.61% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.83% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.60% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
89.60% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.40% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|31,136
965
327
180
|4,608
293
78
54
|322
9
3
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,422
6,212
1,739
336
2,198
830
1,728
42
|116
1,532
418
93
272
294
263
14
|12
111
16
8
19
17
22
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|9,880
661
5,090
1,987
188
849
453
53
|2,531
204
592
478
37
95
71
9
|108
2
11
14
2
12
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,636
2,191
271
410
689
186
173
129
|2,462
1,301
219
136
210
61
70
27
|53
42
10
4
8
2
2
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|10,525
1,510
238
335
749
|1,191
260
263
64
42
|104
12
6
4
23
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,705
778
1,992
608
248
|224
192
114
188
81
|43
15
3
6
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|17,245
1,053
1,635
762
165
736
|2,465
300
346
97
44
213
|207
18
22
18
3
14
|TOTAL
|111,461
|22,524
|1,324
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
The post 1,391 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.