IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,399 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 109,705.

There are a total of 92,360 confirmed cases and 17,345 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 183 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 132 new cases Saturday. There are 78 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 3 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 22 in Jefferson, 17 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 1,006 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Jefferson, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 42,932 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.10 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 28,554 cases.

The state said 30 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,372, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 814.

There are 5,501 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,461 cases among health care workers.

Zero new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 1,032.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

21 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

37 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

132 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

281 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

553 people were 80+

95.08% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.69% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.77% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

89.11% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.89% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 24,226

726

229

123 3,608

251

53

33 264

7

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,285

5,861

1,644

302

2,049

755

1,627

42 99

1,302

357

74

200

265

185

14 7

99

14

8

17

10

18

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 8,254

590

4,472

1,703

157

762

435

51 2,068

157

507

384

24

72

66

9 75

2

8

11

1

10

8

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,037

1,954

268

381

586

165

125

113 1,985

1,065

189

118

177

44

48

22 36

30

10

4

7

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 7,608

1,007

182

279

534 835

155

211

17

17 86

8

4

3

23 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,300

691

1,731

509

203 181

110

91

89

37 37

12

3

0

4 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 14,815

859

1,470

674

100

669 1,725

232

274

72

20

138 153

6

15

13

2

12 TOTAL 92,360 17,345 1,032

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.