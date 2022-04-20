ISU Photo Idaho State students utilize College of Pharmacy labs for both training and research.

ISU Photo The renovated laboratory space in Leonard Hall will provide new opportunities for research and collaboration.

ISU Photo Idaho State University’s College of Pharmacy moved to Leonard Hall in 1943. In 2023, the building will undergo a nearly $21 million renovation to replace research labs and add student learning spaces.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University received a large gift to help renovate an 80-year-old building on the Pocatello campus.

The ALSAM Foundation donated $14 million to help upgrade and restore the College of Pharmacy’s Leonard Hall.

The gift is the largest one-time donation to be ever given to the university, according to their public relations office.

Because of this large donation and previous donations, the college will be renamed the L.S. Skaggs College of Pharmacy.

The ALSAM Foundation is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was established by the L.S. “Sam” and Aline Skaggs. The couple operated 11 family-owned drug stores and transitioned the stores into more than 200 retail outlets in 21 states.

The ALSAM Foundation supports medical research, human services, habitat conservation, and Catholic organizations and charities.

The $21 million construction project is expected to begin in early 2023, with a completion date scheduled in 2025.

