IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,426 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 126,878.
There are a total of 105,898 confirmed cases and 20,980 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 4 new deaths and 107 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 2 new deaths and 113 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There are 91 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 32 in Madison and 6 in Teton. You can view more HERE. There are a total of 912 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 49,318 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 32,306 cases.
The state said 56 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,021, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 918.
There are 6,487 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,110 cases among health care workers.
28 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,259.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 24 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 49 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 165 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 345 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 667 people were 80+
95.23% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.65% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.70% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.53% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 21 deaths is pending.
89.28% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.72% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 21 deaths is pending.
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|28,872
872
283
164
|4,251
269
75
52
|307
7
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,396
6,117
1,720
331
2,170
811
1,687
42
|115
1,454
407
90
254
287
228
14
|10
110
15
8
20
16
22
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|9,414
640
4,963
1,913
185
833
448
53
|2,415
190
564
464
34
96
71
9
|98
2
10
13
2
12
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,473
2,140
271
405
658
176
167
121
|2,367
1,234
205
128
203
58
65
26
|50
36
11
4
8
2
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|9,676
1,314
217
313
674
|1,075
209
242
39
33
|102
11
6
4
23
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,599
751
1,921
595
241
|213
162
111
177
75
|41
15
3
5
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|16,667
1,018
1,582
743
129
710
|2,226
290
322
88
35
190
|195
16
21
18
3
14
|TOTAL
|105,898
|20,980
|1,259
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
