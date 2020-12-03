IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,429 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 104,734.
There are a total of 88,425 confirmed cases and 16,309 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 221 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed two deaths due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 196 new cases Wednesday. There are 99 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 20 in Jefferson, 62 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 1,058 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has also confirmed five deaths due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Jefferson, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 41,838 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 27,482 cases.
The state said 65 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,200, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 780.
There are 5,205 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,174 cases among health care workers.
31 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 991.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 21 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 37 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 125 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 273 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 527 people were 80+
94.90% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.71% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.63% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.70% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
88.91% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.09% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|23,130
692
206
113
|3,394
243
51
32
|250
7
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,229
5,724
1,601
294
1,986
717
1,593
41
|92
1,239
324
68
186
257
172
13
|7
97
14
8
17
10
18
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|7,921
571
4,328
1,604
149
736
431
49
|1,973
144
490
368
21
71
64
9
|69
2
8
11
1
10
8
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,836
1,887
265
374
562
159
117
107
|1,876
1,001
183
117
165
39
36
19
|33
30
10
4
6
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|7,074
895
168
274
508
|741
133
195
14
16
|86
6
4
3
23
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,206
680
1,660
487
189
|176
102
90
84
23
|36
12
3
0
4
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|14,299
811
1,421
643
96
653
|1,570
212
264
66
19
134
|146
5
15
5
2
12
|TOTAL
|88,425
|16,309
|991
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.