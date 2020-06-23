IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 148 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday bringing the total confirmed and probable cases to 4,402.

There are 3,943 confirmed cases and 459 probable cases in 35 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health is reporting five new cases. You can read more about that HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting three new cases. You can view more information HERE.

So far this week, the hotspots are Ada County, Canyon County, Minidoka County, Cassia County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 3,484 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes four persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 1,306 cases.

No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 89.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 18 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 59 people were 80+.

94.4% of deaths with known race were White. 2.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for zero deaths is pending.

93.3% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.7% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for zero deaths is pending.

The state said 298 hospitalizations have been reported, and 105 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

The state is no longer updating numbers on Sundays.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 1,288

42

3 95

1

0 22

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 512

434

194

32

154

51

111

1 11

88

33

4

24

10

19

0 5

25

3

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 67

13

21

11

2

3

2 32

1

10

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin 81

32

9

15

21 7

2

1

2

2 1

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 133

15

21 1

0

1 1

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 78

3

8 12

0

1 19

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 422

15

36

16

8

80 59

4

8

14

1

10 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 3,943 459 89

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily, Sundays excluded, based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

