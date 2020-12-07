POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – After 13 years of providing Pocatello with live entertainment, one local musician decided to go virtual to keep the show alive.

Stephen Michaud and his family hosted their 14th Annual Christmas Angels Concert to help provide Christmas for families in need. Due to COVID-19, the decision was made to host the event remotely this year.

“Because of distancing and because of the ever changing guidelines, we had to make a decision to go virtual,” Michaud said. “In some ways that’s a blessing, because people that weren’t able to attend are now able to attend.”

Proceeds from the concert are going toward the purchase of new toys for local boys and girls. In collaboration with the concert, Michaud says donations were taken in advance at the Calvary Alliance Church in Pocatello on Nov. 30.

“Years ago when I was growing up, there was nothing for us for Christmas Eve,” Michaud said. “Somebody came, rang the doorbell and left food and gifts, and it really changed mine and my family’s Christmas and lives. So, we want to be part of doing that and we’ve been able to do that for the past 13 years.”

Although this year’s performance wasn’t seen in person, Michaud says he was encouraged by the amount of support he received from the community.

“To see what it’s kind of become,” Michaud said. People would still show up even though they can’t sit in a room that has live music, which is so much more fun, but they would still show up and donate for a concert that’s going to be over Facebook Live is pretty incredible.”