IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – 15 low-income families with students at Ucon Elementary will have a merry Christmas this year.

Ucon Elementary says they have a special relationship with Rimrock Elementary school in Idaho Falls.

For 20 years the schools have collaborated in a gift program.

The student council at Ucon Elementary has organized a food drive while Rimrock donates toys.

Those involved in the holiday donation program are proud to make a difference.

“It feels really great. I just love the idea that we’ll be able to support them. That this is one less stress off of their shoulders this time of year. I love that everyone can come together as a community to support these families,” said Keisha Richardson, Ucon School Counselor.

“It makes me feel good. Whenever I do a service project I get this warm feeling in my heart that I know that I did something right,” said Quinn Harrigfeld, 5th grade Vice presented student council.

The families will receive the gifts this Friday.