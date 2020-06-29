SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are five new cases in Bannock County, one in Bear Lake County, four in Bingham County, two in Franklin County, two in Oneida County and one in Power County.

This brings the total to 187 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho.

• Two female patients, under the age of 18, from Bannock County. Patients are recovering at home. Patients had contact with a confirmed case.

• The patient is a male in his 40s from Bannock County. Patient is recovering at home. Patient had contact to a confirmed case.

• The patient is a male in his 30s from Bannock County. The patient is recovering at home. The case is considered community transmission.

• The patient is a female in her 20s from Bannock County. The patient is recovering at home. The case is considered community transmission.

• The patient is a female under the age of 18 from Bear Lake County. The patient is

recovering at home. The case is travel related. This is the first case for Bear

Lake County.

• The patient is a female in her 20s from Bingham County. The patient is recovering at home. The case is travel related.

• The patient is a female in her 30s from Bingham County. The patient is recovering at home. Case is considered community transmission.

• Two female patients in their 50s from Bingham County. Patients are recovering at home. One case is considered community transmission and the other is travel related.

• The patient is a male in his 20s from Franklin County. The patient is recovering at home. The case is considered community transmission.

• The patient is a female in her 30s from Franklin County. The patient is recovering at home. The case is considered community transmission.

• The patient is a male in his 40s from Oneida County. The patient is recovering at home. The case is considered community transmission. This is the first case and first case of community transmission for Oneida County.

• The patient is a male in his 60s from Oneida County. The patient is recovering at home. The patient had contact to a confirmed case. This is the second case for Oneida County.

• The patient is a female in her 40s from Power County. The patient is recovering at home. The patient had contact to a confirmed case.

123 of the total 187 confirmed cases have recovered from COVID-19.

Community transmission is defined as illness within a community that lacks connection to travel or other confirmed cases.

Home recovering means that the patient is currently at home recovering; it does not imply that their symptoms are mild. These individuals, at the time they receive their test results, are not ill enough to be admitted to the hospital. Every case is different and severity of symptoms has varied. In addition, symptoms can change and become severe rapidly.

SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.

Prevention methods include:

• Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at

rebound.idaho.gov.

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Avoid people who are sick.

• Practice social distancing (6ft).

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Wear cloth face coverings in public places.

• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medicalattention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.