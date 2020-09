Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State University is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 this week.

The Pocatello campus has 14, and there is one new case on the Idaho Falls campus.

A cluster was identified in the College of Technology.

The affected individuals have been notified.

The medical staff at Idaho State say they are pleased with the efforts of the students and staff in keeping the numbers relatively low on campus.

You can view more HERE.