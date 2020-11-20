IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,543 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 87,978.
There are a total of 75,084 confirmed cases and 12,894 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 141 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Thursday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has also confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Bonneville and Fremont are in the high risk category. Jefferson is in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Ada County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 36,831 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 23,732 cases.
The state said 91 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,403, and 16 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 651.
There are 4,771 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,687 cases among health care workers.
23 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 835.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 16 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 34 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 106 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 227 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 444 people were 80+
94.18% of deaths with known race were White. 1.09% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.94% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
88.36% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.64% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|19,604
567
169
91
|2,986
218
36
28
|223
6
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,089
5,205
1,450
268
1,785
643
1,449
39
|77
1,004
269
58
160
230
150
12
|7
75
12
8
15
9
14
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|6,551
467
3,590
1,355
125
642
407
47
|1,518
93
431
288
15
61
55
9
|54
2
7
10
1
8
7
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,387
1,659
258
354
444
134
95
101
|1,318
714
145
81
127
18
18
16
|27
27
9
4
4
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|5,807
720
140
228
429
|545
89
176
5
8
|68
3
1
3
22
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|1,801
588
1,453
303
149
|164
45
72
31
16
|27
5
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|12,022
578
1,218
488
74
539
|1,222
121
212
49
14
101
|134
5
13
5
2
10
|TOTAL
|75,084
|12,894
|835
