DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Tin Cup Challenge. From Wednesday, June 1 through Friday, July 22, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley will accept donations benefitting participating local nonprofits.

The event serves as both an eight week giving period and a celebration of the community’s spirit of generosity. The Tin Cup Challenge has raised over $18.2 million in just 14 years for Teton Valley nonprofits.

“The Tin Cup Challenge is truly unique in that it helps leverage funds raised by our local nonprofits with Matching Funds provided by our Business & Community Challengers,” Executive Director of the Community Foundation Tim Adams said. “This promotes a culture of generosity in our community and encourages everyone to give to their favorite nonprofits during the Tin Cup Challenge Giving Period.”

On 5K Saturday, July 16, 2022, the city will hold its annual Tin Cup Challenge Fun Run/Walk, 5K and 10K competitive races for all ages at the Driggs City Park.

Last year, the community rallied to raise a total of $2.2 million in support of local nonprofits.

This year, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley is looking for 1,500 donors to participate in their 15th annual fundraiser.

You can donate online at www.TinCupChallenge.org.

