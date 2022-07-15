DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s 15th Annual Tin Cup Challenge Event Day will be held on Saturday, July 16 at the Driggs City Park.

Join your friends and neighbors in celebration of our hard-working nonprofits and generous community.

Run for nonprofits before enjoying free breakfast, learning more about local organizations through over 50 nonprofit booths and taking in the festivities that include a Diaper Derby, folkloric dancing, soap hockey, a new flight simulator and snow cones, to name a few. There will also be a menagerie of horses, mules, llamas, goats, pigs, kittens and puppies for your viewing and petting pleasure.

Competitive 5K and 10K runners will start at 9:00 a.m., Fun Run/Walkers will begin at 9:03 a.m. on Ashely Street. Prior to Event Day, registration is free for Fun Run/Walkers – $10 on Event Day. Registration will be available at the Driggs City Plaza from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Community Foundation booth on Thursday and Friday before Event Day. Only competitive entrants are timed. Fees increase at 6 PM on Friday, July 15, 2022. Registration will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on event day. Participants get a free commemorative T-shirt – while supplies last.

If you’re inspired by the impact of the Tin Cup Challenge, consider sharing your enthusiasm on the racecourse. Dress for success with your favorite nonprofit for a chance to win the Tin Cup Spirit Award – $200 for 1st place, $100 for 2nd place, $75 for 3rd place. The Dawn Banks Award, Spirit Awards and Race Awards will be announced at the event stage, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Join the Community Foundation of Teton Valley in recognizing the impact of local nonprofits by participating in this year’s Tin Cup Challenge on Saturday, July 16 – because community counts! Complete the picture with a donation of cash, a check, stocks or online during the 15th Annual Tin Cup Giving Period. Donations received before Friday, July 22 at 5 p.m. will be partially MATCHED by generous Business & Community Challengers.

