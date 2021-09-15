IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center hosted the 15th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event in Idaho Falls.

The event challenges men to hit the streets and raise awareness about sexual violence all while wearing high heels.

They had quite a good turn out.

“The community really comes together for this. They want to help,” Executive Director Teena McBride said. “They want to be a part of the solution, and they want people to overcome the trauma that’s impacted their lives. We will walk their journey in their shoes with them.”

The funds raised will assist the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center in providing direct services to clients within the community.

