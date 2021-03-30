POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Individuals who are 16 years of age and older are now eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine through enrolled providers within Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power Counties, Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced Tuesday.

Appointments for this priority group are being released beginning on March 31 at 9:00 a.m.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare agreed different health districts within Idaho may choose to move through the various Group 3 Subgroups at different rates.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“After conversations with other enrolled providers, and assessing our current situation, we have made the decision to move forward in the phases,” Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said. “We have the supply and available appointments but have continued to see a decline in demand. At the end of the day, we just want to get people vaccinated who are choosing to receive a vaccine.”

All previous phases are still eligible and encouraged to schedule an appointment if they have not already.

Online appointments for Southeastern Idaho Public Health can be made HERE or by calling the COVID Hotline at 208-234-5875. Additionally, a list of providers and how to make an appointment with a preferred provider is listed HERE.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

“This vaccine provides hope, but we are not in the clear yet,” Mann said. “While we roll these vaccines out across southeast Idaho, it is important everyone continues to do their part in fighting this pandemic by wearing masks, washing hands, and avoiding gatherings.”

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.

The post 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Southeast Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.