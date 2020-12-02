IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,607 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 103,305.

There are a total of 87,419 confirmed cases and 15,886 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 171 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed four deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released a report Tuesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Jefferson, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 41,354 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 27,130 cases.

The state said 86 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,135, and 13 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 769.

There are 5,136 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,113 cases among health care workers.

31 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 960.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

21 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

37 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

121 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

264 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

509 people were 80+

94.80% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.74% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.80% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.70% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 17 deaths is pending.

88.55% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.45% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 17 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 22,837

674

203

111 3,304

242

50

32 245

7

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,208

5,668

1,583

290

1,985

706

1,594

41 89

1,223

322

67

185

255

172

13 7

94

14

8

17

10

18

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 7,709

560

4,224

1,546

140

727

429

48 1,892

137

481

341

19

69

63

9 66

2

8

11

1

10

7

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,781

1,864

265

374

559

153

116

105 1,781

971

180

112

164

37

29

20 33

29

10

4

6

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 6,956

878

163

272

505 704

124

192

14

16 83

4

4

3

22 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,167

675

1,644

484

187 175

96

86

76

23 35

9

3

0

4 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 14,199

804

1,402

640

95

651 1,525

207

255

65

18

130 142

5

15

5

2

12 TOTAL 87,419 15,886 960

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.